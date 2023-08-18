Sonam Kapoor talks about balancing 'work life and family', also unveils her 'inspiration'

Sonam Kapoor took a maternity break after featuring 'The Zoya Factor'

Sonam Kapoor is gearing up to return to the silver screen after a long hiatus, therefore, she spoke about balancing her work life and family together.

Not just that, Sonam also revealed how her dad Anil Kapoor has been a real inspiration to her, who keeps on motivating her to work for as long as she can.

The I Hate Luv Storys actress said: “There is so much to learn from my dad, he is my inspiration, my main motivator. He has been working for almost five decades now and yet, each day he is excited like it is his first day at work! I wish I can always be like him because even I want to work for as long as I can too.”

She went on to say: “My father has set the benchmark too high for his children as well as fellow actors in the industry with his dedication to the craft, fitness as well as the desire to entertain people for as long as he can.

"I also want to work and keep doing interesting and diverse work always! Once an actor, always an actor, they say! Being on set is my happy place. Being in front of the camera is pure joy.”

While talking about maintaining a balance between work and family, Sonam added: “I’m now raring to go with my upcoming projects. I’m very excited to be on the sets again post my pregnancy. I want to balance my work life and also devote time to family in equal measures going forward."

To conclude, the Raanjhanaa actress said: “I’m scheduling my life in such a way that I can work on two projects year after year and keep being an actor! I think I’m in this headspace and confident to pull this off because I have seen my father do it for so many years, balancing work and family beautifully", told Pinkvilla.