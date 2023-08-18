Good news? Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran working on fresh version of ‘End Game’

Fans of Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran are anxiously waiting for the new version of End Game.



On Thursday Taylor was spotted with her close pal and collaborator Ed Sheeran in New York City after recently wrapping up the North American leg of her Eras Tour.

The duo — who've worked on a number of songs together over the years — spent time together over dinner at the members-only social club Zero Bond.

They were flanked by security as they exited the celeb hotspot separately.

Swift, 33, appeared in high spirits as she strolled out of the building in a rust-toned dress with a flowy satin skirt.

Meanwhile, Sheeran, 32, appeared much more cheerful and excited as if Taylor is ready for the fresh version.

Swift is enjoying some rare downtime after closing out the first two of legs North American legs of her Eras Tour with six sold-out shows at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.



The back-to-back shows saw a number of A-list stars flock to the venue to watch Swift perform along with an estimated 500,000 fans.

The tour kicked off in Glendale, Arizona in March and it was supposed to wrap up in LA on August 9 but more shows in the United States and Canada have been scheduled for next year.

Swift will head to South America later this month to perform in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil through November.

Sheeran's outing with Swift comes days after he revealed that he hasn't yet made his way into his superstar pal's massively popular series of re-recorded music.

During an interview on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM podcast Deep & Shallow on Monday, he told the host that he and Swift haven't discussed the possibility of re-recording their 2017 single End Game for a future release.

Sheeran responded to Cohen's query, stating, "No, I haven't. No. No." He further elaborated that the upcoming release is "1989 (Taylor's Version)," indicating it to be the next project in the pipeline.

Swift's Eras Tour is slated to touch down in the UK, Sheeran's home country, in June 2024. The tour will feature stops in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and London.



