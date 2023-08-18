Princess Beatrice made to serve tea after New York execs confuse her for server

Princess Beatrice served tea to her executives at her current place of employment

Princess Beatrice was once confused to a tea girl when the royal had begun her new job in New York as the Vice President, Partnerships & Strategy of Afiniti.

Speaking about the ordeal on the Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah podcast, the royal's mother Sarah Ferguson said that the company hotly anticipated Princess Beatrice's arrival but seemingly had no idea about who she is.

The executives at the company were unaware so much so that they thought she was a tea girl when she met them.

"When Beatrice was in New York. They [the board] had no idea, they'd all been talking around the boardroom saying they were looking forward to meeting Princess Beatrice," Sarah said.

In their first interaction, Sarah shared that the execs placed their drinks order which Princess Beatrice ended up fulfilling.

"And the girl came in, they all say 'coffee and tea please, with sugar' so she goes off and pours them all coffee and tea," Sarah said.

"Then she comes back and they tell her how excited they are to meet Princess Beatrice - and of course she was pouring the coffee and tea.

"It always makes me laugh! It was very funny," she added.