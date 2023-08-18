Britney Spears 'whispering the poison' in her new post after divorce

Britney Spears in her most recent post on Instagram showed a drawing that featured a woman speaking into someone's ear as they dripped liquid into the mouth of a smaller person who was imprisoned inside a container.

The Baby One More Time singer said in her caption: "How do you read this ??? It’s interesting !!! I see it as a message in a bottle !!! Or a baby who needs to get out !!! They whisper the poison like in Alice In Wonderland and they wait to see if they have the cure !!! Wise birds know who they are."

She disabled comments on the post, but shortly after it was uploaded, it received over 16,000 likes. Additionally, it came after a previous post that appeared to be equally cryptic.

The singer, 41, captioned a video of a painting of a woman sleeping: "Sometimes you see more with your eyes closed," alongside an emoji of a monkey face covering its eyes.

They were two of the most recent pictures that the celebrity, who had previously removed pictures of her and Sam from her social media page, shared. Sam's pictures are probably no longer on Britney's Instagram, and social media experts believe that this is the "nail in the coffin."

Tom Bourlet, a specialist at Fizzbox, exclusively told Mirror: "The removal of images and videos together on the social profiles will be the so-called nail in the coffin for their relationship status."



The posts come after the Toxic singer's separation from her 14-month husband Sam Asghari.

Asghari, 29, took the time to speak about the separation on Wednesday night, putting to rest days of rumours that the couple had separated. The celebrity, who is of Iranian descent, wrote on his Instagram Stories: "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always.

He continued to add: "Sh** happens. Asking for privacy seems rediclulous [sic] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."

After six years of dating and a wedding in 2022, Sam confirmed the rumours that the couple is splitting up in a tearful Instagram post. Britney just posted something of her own, as she chose not to address their breakup.



