Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about her replacement in 'Dream Girl 2': ' I have the right to...'

Ananya Panday now features in 'Dream Girl 2' in place of Nushrratt Bharuccha

Nusharraat Bharuccha, who was a vital part of Dream Girl 2019, finally spoke about her replacement in the second part.

According to Bharuccha, only the makers can answer why they did not cast her in the sequel. However, she feels that it is her right to be disappointed about it.

While talking to Etimes, the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actress added: "I was a part of Dream Girl 1 and I love that whole team. I terribly miss working with them. But why they didn’t cast me in Dream Girl 2, I think only they can answer."

"I don’t know why they didn't cast me. Everyone has the right to make their choices and decisions. Similarly, I have the right to feel disappointed and be vocal about it. Nonetheless, I would have loved to work with the team again and definitely do miss them."

Bharuccha also revealed that her next film Akeli release will be clashing with Dream Girl 2. She shared the news on her social media, after which the Dream Girl 2 director Raaj Shaandilyaa sent her best wishes. She feels something is connected with their universe, reports India Today.

"I didn't know my film was going to be released on the same day as 'Dream Girl 2'. Technically, my film was going to be released on the 18th (August) but because of some censor issues, we did not have permission of a certain kind and we had to delay it."

"We didn't want to, but had to. Raj Sir reacted to my story and said, 'All the best'. I responded to him saying, 'Sir, something is connected with our universe. I wasn't in your film, but my second film is releasing on the same day.' So we have come to a place where we can smile about it."

