Could Apple Watch X be fitness enthusiasts' dream come true?

This picture shows the Apple Inc logo displayed on the company's head office. — AFP/File

Sticking to its annual release cycle, Apple will soon be hitting the tech markets with a brand new launch as it is reportedly in the process of developing its 10th iteration smartwatch, the Apple Watch X.

According to Bloomberg, the Apple Watch X is expected to be launched in 2024 or 2025 in celebration of the 10 years anniversary of its smartwatch series and will consist of features that enhance its user experience.

The newest product in the company's extensive line of smartwatches will reportedly have significant updates, including a new magnetic attachment-based strap mechanism.

A report by the tech giant stated that the Watch X will be the "slimmest smartwatch ever crafted by Apple."

The company plans to further reduce the watch dimensions by including a new magnetic band-swapping mechanism that will eliminate the space required to attach the strap, Arabian Business reported.

According to reports, the Apple Watch X will also feature a thinner microLED display and an integrated blood pressure sensor, boosting the functionality for tracking fitness and health.

Apple has maintained an annual release schedule for its smartwatches since they were first introduced in 2015, along with the occasional introduction of lower affordable models like the Watch SE and the second-generation Watch SE.

Previously, in 2022, Apple introduced Watch Ultra, a cutting-edge smartwatch with a titanium frame.

The expected launch date for the company's latest Apple Watch X comes as the tech giant battles an "all-around poor trading session" this week, according to MarketWatch.