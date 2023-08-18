Sam Asghari speaks on divorce, pledging to preserve 'love and respect'

Sam Asghari breaks silence on Britney Spears divorce: 'love and respect' prevail amid split.

Sam Asghari estranged husband of Britney Spears, has broken his silence with a statement shared on his Instagram account.

Addressing the end of their six-year journey, the actor revealed that Sam Asghari and Britney Spears have decided to part ways.

In his statement, Asghari expressed his commitment to maintaining the love and respect they hold for each other, while acknowledging the unpredictable twists of life with a candid phrase: "S**t happens."



Asghari touched on the notion of privacy, acknowledging the difficulty of asking for seclusion in the public eye.

Instead, he simply requested kindness and thoughtfulness from all, including the media.

Reports have emerged suggesting that physical altercations were not uncommon between Spears and Asghari.

Sources have indicated that Spears physically engaged with Asghari on multiple occasions, even giving him a black eye while he slept.

Asghari reportedly confided in friends about such incidents, revealing a side of their seven-year journey together that was not widely known.

TMZ has further unveiled that their relationship was marked by heated arguments, requiring security intervention on several occasions to mediate conflicts.

Details have surfaced regarding the tumultuous final moments of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's relationship.

The model and actor, reportedly found himself in a state of shock when Spears allegedly physically attacked him while he was asleep in their shared bed.

Earlier this year, images of Asghari bearing bruises on his arms and face emerged, the timing of which aligned with the alleged incident.

Asghari's unease was reportedly amplified by Spears' fixation on knives, which were reportedly scattered throughout her lavish $11.8 million home in Thousand Oaks.

