Pink revamps lyrics in support of Britney Spears following divorce

Pink's opens up her protective bond with Britney Spears amidst recent split

Pink has rallied behind Britney Spears following her unexpected separation from Sam Asghari.

Pink made a symbolic gesture during her recent performance at the Summer Carnival tour in Detroit's Comerica Park.

The 43-year-old artist subtly altered the lyrics of her song Don't Let Me Get Me, which originally included the lines, 'Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me.'

Pink modified the word 'damn' to 'sweet,' resulting in, 'Tired of being compared to sweet Britney Spears / She's so pretty / That just ain't me.'

Sam Asghari officially filed for divorce from Britney Spears on July 28, culminating a 13-month marriage that reportedly ended.

Rumors have circulated suggesting that the couple's separation was prompted by Asghari confronting Spears about infidelity rumors.

Reports also claim that Spears had allegedly physically attacked Asghari in the past, with incidents such as giving him a black eye while he slept.

Pink shared her profound support for Britney Spears in an interview back in February, highlighting their sisterly connection.

The Who Knew artist expressed her affection for Spears just days after a video of the Baby One More Time hitmaker.

In a conversation with People, Pink warmly referred to Britney as "the sweetest person in the world," emphasizing her protective feelings towards the pop icon.

Pink discussed how her 2001 single, Don't Let Me Get Me, had been misinterpreted, clarifying, "People think I was picking on Britney... but I've always felt like a big sister to her."

Pink extended her well-wishes, saying, "I wish her well. I cover her in light all day long."



