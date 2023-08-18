Gisele Bundchen looks happy as she spends time with playful daughter

Gisele Bundchen appeared in high spirits as she left the gym in Miami on Thursday with her playful daughter Vivian after a workout with rumoured beau Joaquim Valente.

The supermodel, 43, whose ex-husband Tom Brady is now romancing Irina Shayk, showed off her sensational body in a grey vest top and black sports bra as Vivian, 10, jumped alongside her.

The beauty wore her tresses in a waved ponytail and sported chic shades.

Gisele showed off her natural look by going make-up free.

Vivian, who looked to be celebrating, wore a white top and blue shorts as she spent time with her mother.

Rumours have been flying about Gisele and Joaquim since November, fueled by their frequent public sightings together including on trips to Costa Rica.

Gisele has adopted a dismissive attitude to the reports, telling the April issue of Vanity Fair: 'I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I'm divorced, I'm sure that they're going to try to attach me to anything.'

The outing comes days after NFL icon Brady, 46, and supermodel Shayk, 37, whose budding romance was revealed last month following a sleepover at his home, spent Sunday and Monday together 'holed up' inside the five-star The Twenty Two hotel in London’s Mayfair area.