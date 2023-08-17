An image of Queen Letizia of Spain visiting the Spanish women's football team in June 2023 ahead of their journey to Australia for the FIFA Women's World Cup — The Royal Spanish Football Federation/Files

In a highly anticipated women's event final, Spain's Queen Letizia is set to stand alongside her country's team as they face off against England's Lionesses.

Meanwhile, Football Association President Prince William will show his support from a distance due to his environmental concerns regarding long-haul flights for short stays.

Queen Letizia's presence at the final underscores her commitment to Spanish football. Having visited the team during their training sessions in June, she delivered an inspiring speech that resonated with players and coaching staff alike. This show of support echoes her dedication to fostering unity and determination within the Spanish squad.

On the other hand, Prince William's choice to watch the game remotely aligns with his priority of addressing climate change. The decision reflects his concern for the environmental impact of short overseas journeys.

As the Spanish team prepares to take the field, they can draw inspiration from the presence of their queen, a symbol of strength and unity. Her participation elevates the significance of the final, showcasing the bond between the team and the nation.

This sporting spectacle stands as a testament to the unifying power of sports, with Queen Letizia embodying the spirit of her nation as Spain vies for victory against a formidable opponent.