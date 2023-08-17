Selena Gomez announces new ‘Single Soon’ song, ‘Presave it now’

Selena Gomez is making a comeback with a splash.



The pop sensation revealed on Thursday (Aug. 17) that her brand-new song Single Soon will be released the following Friday, Aug. 25, to tide fans over while she finishes her eagerly awaited third album.

“Y’all have been asking for new music for a while,” she wrote on Instagram and Twitter, sharing the track’s vibeful cover art. “Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer.”

“SINGLE SOON,” she added. “August 25th. Presave it now.”



The song Single Soon, which was produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, serves as the unofficial start of Gomez's new musical phase, for which her fans have been waiting and hoping for years.

Although she did release her all-Spanish EP Revalación the next year, she hasn't published an album since Rare in 2020.

Since her previous full-length album, she has also contributed to a few occasional singles, including Rema's 2022 blockbuster Calm Down, and she released a stand-alone song called My Mind & Me last year in support of her documentary of the same name.

Gomez poses in the backseat of a car wearing an opulent fur coat in the Single Soon cover image, smouldering for the camera. The Only Murders In the Building singer also posted a few behind-the-scenes images of friends, a costume rack, and a note that said, "I'm sorry I can't don't hate me," maybe teasing a Single Soon music video.

The revelation of Gomez's Rare Beauty Impact Fund, which she announced last week, was followed by the news of this new song.

The beauty entrepreneur will organise a fundraiser in October to help the charitable arm of her company, which seeks to continue disclosing information about mental health stigma and educating young people throughout the world who are interested in it.

The L.A. event is slated to feature appearances from Gomez's Wolves collaborator Marshmello and Only Murders co-star Martin Short.