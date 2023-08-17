Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning still in touch with each other after 20 years: Here’s how

Denzel Washington gets candid about his reunion with Dakota Fanning for The Equalizer 3

Denzel Washington gets candid about his onscreen reunion with Dakota Fanning for the upcoming The Equalizer 3, revealing they were in touch with each other for 20 years.



Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Washington reflected on his appearance with Fanning in Man on Fire when she was nearly 10 years old in 2004 and now she is a “grown woman”.

“It was weird, you know, 'cause I'm like, 'Oh she's a grown woman,’” said the actor.

Gushing over Fanning, Washington stated, “She was like a grown woman then, but now she’s a grown woman. And, you know, obviously a great talent.... It wasn't really strange, 'cause she was bringing it.”

Man On Fire (2004)

On the other hand, Fanning also revealed to ET that she and Washington were in touch over the last 20 years after Man on Fire movie because she befriended one of his daughters while studying at New York University.

“I've obviously, you know, known Denzel for a big part of my life, and one of his daughters is one of my closest friends, so I'm always in the loop,” shared the Push actress.

Fanning went on saying, “Denzel has always been so good to me and kind to me, and I feel such a connection to him because he's known me for so long.”

“It's most people's dream to get to work with him once, so to get to work with him twice at different stages in my life is a real treat,” she added.

Meanwhile, The Equalizer 3 will release in cinemas on September 1.