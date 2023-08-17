Sandra Bullock feels dejected with the outcome from The Blind Side lawsuit

Sandra Bullock has recently expressed her dismay over Michael Oher claims that the beautiful movie The Blind Side is a lie.



A source close to Bullock told Daily Mail, that the actress, who played the role of Leigh Anne Tuohy in the hit 2009 movie, “hates that the hard work put into what she believed to be a true story has been tainted”.

In a lawsuit filed by retired NFL star Oher on August 14, he alleged that his adoptive parents Sean and Leigh conned him by keeping the profits from the movie.

The insider familiar to Bullock told the outlet, “She hates that such a wonderful story, a spectacular movie, and a spectacular time in her life now has been tainted.”

“Now people won't watch it and if they do, they will have a completely different reaction to its original intention,” stated the source.

The insider mentioned, “There was so much hard work put into the film that they all thought was the truth and now that has been questioned.

“It just upsets Sandra to no end that a time in her life that was so special, is now shadowed with a completely different perspective,” pointed out the source.

The lawsuit came at a time for Bullock when she lost her longtime partner, Bryan Randall, who passed away at 57 after battling with ALS.

The source disclosed that Bullock is trying to “put on a strong face” amid the current situation in her life.

“Sandra is putting up a strong face and a strong front as it has been a rough patch for her emotionally with the loss of Bryan, and now she is heartbroken in a different way with all the fallout from the Michael Oher news,” added the source.

The insider concluded, “Sandra is figuring out how to move forward from it all, it is just going to take a little bit, but emotions are very high right now for her and she is looking forward to better days ahead.”