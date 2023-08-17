Jamie Lynn Spears reacts to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari’s divorce news DISCREETLY

Jamie Lynn Spears is giving off hints of approval.



On social media at least, Jamie Lynn Spears has spoken out about Britney Spears' divorce from Sam Asghari.

The Zoey 101 alum "liked" an Instagram post announcing the split shortly after the estranged couple's split made headlines.

The disputed social media post, made public by People on Wednesday, included a vintage red-carpet image of the couple at the time with the caption, "Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari separate after 14 months of marriage."

The former Nickelodeon actress has not yet responded to her older sister's revelation outside of her subdued social media show.

After allegations of adultery, Britney, 41, and the actor, 29, called it quits, sources told TMZ.

The couple's date of separation, as stated in the fitness trainer's Wednesday divorce filing, was July 28, which was 13 months after their wedding in Thousand Oaks, California.

In his lawsuit, Asghari cited "irreconcilable differences" and asked his ex-wife to cover his legal costs and spousal maintenance.

He is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid,” according to Page Six.

“It’s blackmail and it’ll never happen,” another source adds.

Over the years, Jamie Lynn and Britney's relationship has experienced its own ups and downs; most recently, the siblings reconciled following a tense feud.

The Grammy-winning artist wrote in June that she visited Jamie Lynn on the Zoey 102 set, “It was nice to visit my sister on set last week !!! I’ve missed you guys so much !!! Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family !!! [sic]”