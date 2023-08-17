David and Victoria Beckham embroil in another fresh planning row over Cotswolds mansion

David and Victoria Beckham have recently embroiled in planning row once again over their £12 million (over $15 million) Cotswolds mansion.



According to The Sun, the former footballer and fashion designer planned to turn a barn in the garden of their mansion into offices.

The reps for Victoria and David revealed that the couple have requested “permission to create three offices spaces in the barn”.

The outlet reported that the couple have been granted planning permission to build a “new glasshouse and raised kitchen” in their sprawling mansion.

It is pertinent to mention that David and Victoria have already disappointed locals by receiving planning permission to build a new 250m access road into their mansion as the glasshouse is built back in July.

A neighbour criticised the couple and said that the plans are “pointless” and a “waste of resources”.

At the time, the neighbour submitted remarks to West Oxfordshire District Council as they wrote, “Hi, I object to this because it is a needless use of materials. There is already an access road to the property so what is the point of laying another road just to build a fancy greenhouse? That seems pointless and a waste of resources.”

The source mentioned that David “wants to divert building traffic down the new 250m road amid the glasshouse construction.

The new row about turning barn into office space come just weeks after the Daily Mail reported that David and Victoria planned to build a huge outdoor kitchen in their garden.

It is reported that an application for permission for the latest development to the lavish property was registered with West Oxfordshire council in June.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time the couple have had a “planning row”, as last time they won a case over building a large lake with its own island at their mansion.