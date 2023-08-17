Britney Spears unperturbed by Sam Asghari’s threat as airtight prenup ‘in her favour’

File Footage

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari have finally parted ways after a year of marriage as the latter accused the singer of “cheating” on him.



An insider dished to Page Six that Asghari has filed for divorce, claiming that he has already moved out of the couple’s shared home last week after an explosive argument and is staying in a new place at the time.

It is reported that the singer is unperturbed by Sam Asghari’s threats as her airtight prenup is “in her favour” that the singer signed before tying the knot with Asghari in June 2022.

“Any money she made before the wedding is protected,” a source told Page Six amid the news of the couple’s tumultuous split.

Meanwhile, Variety reported that the singer is also preparing for a divorce with a “dream team of her Hollywood lawyers” as it’s believed that the split would likely turn into “a nasty battle inside the courtroom”.

The insider related to Asghari claimed that the actor is trying to “change the terms of the prenup agreement” and even “threatening” the singer that he will go public with “embarrassing information” about Spears if “he’s not being paid”.

Considering this development, the source mentioned that Spears has hired top divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, with whom she has worked before when she was fighting her ex-husband Kevin Federline for custody of their two sons.

Wasser has previously represented a number of A-list clients in their high-profile divorces, including Kim Kardashian, Kevin Costner, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp.