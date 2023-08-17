Priyanka Chopra ends partnership at her New York restaurant 'Sona'

Priyanka Chopra co-founded 'Sona' in New York with Maneesh K. Goyal

Priyanka Chopra has ended her partnership at her New York-based restaurant Sona, however, it will continue to be handled by co-founder and partner, Maneesh K. Goyal.

Two years ago, Priyanka decided to bring in the unique Indian cuisine to America by launching a restaurant in New York named Sona. Her representatives told People that "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona."

The co-founder Maneesh shared that the Quantico actress was the creative force behind Sona, reports India Today.

"We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family, and we are excited about our respective new chapters ahead."

"Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions globally, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await," told the representatives.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in spy-thriller series Citadel along with actor Richard Madden. She will be next seen in Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.