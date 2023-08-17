Britney Spears exudes calmness amid Sam Asghari’s threats to expose her

Britney Spears seemed unbothered and carefree in her latest update amid reports of her divorce with Sam Asghari.

The news of the couple’s split surfaced on Wednesday and it was later confirmed by TMZ that Asghari has officially filed for divorce, following their separation two weeks ago.

The Hold Me Closer singer had taken to her Instagram amid the reports telling her fans about buying a horse.

“Buying a horse soon [horse emoji]!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar [horse emoji]???” she wrote in the caption alongside an image of her on a horse.

“I can’t make up my mind [see no evil emoji] !!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on [winking tongue out emoji] ??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar [kiss emoji] !!!”

On Wednesday, in documents obtained by TMZ, the actor, 29, has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for divorce and has also asked the Grammy-winning musician to pay spousal support and his attorney's fees.



Spears, 41, and Asghari first met in 2016 on the set of her Slumber Party music video and quickly sparked a romance.

The pair got married in an intimate ceremony in June 2022 in their Californian home.

In the reports, Asghari allegedly wants Spears to pay him more than what their prenup provides in order to keep her secret.

Per a source cited by Page Six, the fitness trainer is “attempting to negotiate concessions beyond his prenup and threatening to go public with extraordinarily embarrassing information about Britney unless he gets paid.”