Sam Asghari filed for divorce after he caught Britney Spears cheating?

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have reportedly decided to part ways

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari reportedly had a "nuclear argument" regarding cheating allegations that resulted in the end of their marriage.

According to TMZ, Asghari had confronted the singer almost a week ago after rumours emerged that she was not faithful to him.

The publication added that the model believed in the rumours despite it being unclear whether they were true or not.

As a consequence it resulted in "a nuclear argument that involve[d] allegations of cheating" which subsequently led to Asghari moving out of their marital home.

At the time of the events a source with "direct knowledge" told the aforementioned publication that, "It’s only a matter of time before Sam files for divorce."

Sources also revealed that Asghari was at his wits end with Spears who had been erratic "at times" as she would be seen in public behaving strangely.

Who did Britney Spears cheat with?

As of yet, it remains unclear who the mystery man is whom Spears cheated on with.

However, The Mirror UK lifted the lid on the singer's cheating history back in 2022.

It reported that the singer showed strange behaviour after she was expressing jealousy over her ex, Justin Timberlake.

After she saw Timberlake with All Saints star Nicole Appleton after their break-up Spears was reportedly having feelings of jealousy.

This came after Timberlake released the Cry Me A River music video which left her hurt as the video showed him getting revenge on his unfaithful love interest, who happened to look very similar to Spears.

Julianne Kaye, a Hollywood make-up artist said at the time: "She was very, very, very upset [about the video]. Very hurt."

"I think the way he handled it was wrong because she was very hurt by that. It was his way of telling the world his side of the story, which isn’t fair because there’s two sides to every story."

He also spoke of her growing jealousy over Appleton and said: "I knew they had some issues. She had her questions about who he was with because stuff would be out in the press. They were very famous. So he’d be out with some girl from All Saints and she’d get very jealous, you know what I’m saying?"