Rita Ora ‘thanks’ husband Taika Waititi for showing ‘true love’

Rita Ora appreciates the existence of her husband Taika Waititi's in her life on his 48th birthday.



On Wednesday, the Shine Ya Light singer, 32, paid a heartfelt homage to the Thor: Love and Thunder filmmaker, 48, calling him the "funniest smartest man I have ever come across in my life."

"You keep me together in moments I don’t think I can. Thank you for showing me what love really is," she wrote in an Instagram post, which included a series of photos and videos.

"Here’s to many more moments of me stealing your jokes and telling them 10x louder so people think I’m the funny one," she continued. "I LOVE YOU."

Ora posted a few pictures of her spouse alone, including one in which he is making a funny face with his tongue out and another in which he is seated in a restaurant wearing a hoodie with the words "Dirty Dog" emblazoned on it.



Along with a more somber photo of the two hard at work reading screenplays, possibly for Waititi's upcoming film, the performer also shared an elevator selfie in which the New Zealand-born director kissed Ora passionately.

The love birds had started dating in 2021 and tied knot a year after dating in a small and intimate ceremony.

They told the candid details about the ceremony to Vogue. "It wasn't in London or in France like everyone reported. It was in L.A. with a small group of friends," Waititi said. "At our home!" Ora added.