Hailey Bieber sparks pregnancy rumours in new social media post

Hailey Bieber’s now deleted post on Instagram sparks pregnancy rumours as the model first uploaded the close up shot of her bare midriff and quickly deleted it.



As Rhode’s beauty founder’s Instagram picture gained popularity, rumors of a secret pregnancy grew louder. The 26-year-old influencer first shared a photo of herself with her tummy exposed and a "Bieber" gold charm chain around her neck. The slideshow was replaced by a modified version of the image in a split second.

Nevertheless, Hailey’s double meaning caption on the post also added up in the curiosity of fans. She captioned: "Is currently watching all of sex and the city for the first time ever." Kim Kardashian weighed in, leaving an inquisitive comment that mirrored collective sentiment: "Are u ok???? This is wild!"

Fans continue to be enthralled by the persistent pregnancy rumors surrounding Hailey and her singer husband Justin Bieber and carefully analyze every cue, even in the cryptic Instagram post.



Vanessa Hudgens have also chimed in, praising the belly chain's appeal while unintentionally drawing attention to the removal of the actual image.

Hailey's latest attire selections and artistic poses have fueled rumors further. The Stephen Baldwin's daughter has purposefully reduced her Instagram activity while wearing loose, large clothing.

During trips with Justin Bieber, observers have noticed times where she appeared to cover her stomach, most notably during a Drake concert.

However, the fans are still waiting for an official announcement of Hailey's likely pregnancy as she continues to keep a low profile on social media and masterfully manages appearances.