Priscilla Presley says there will ‘never be another’ Elvis Presley in loving tribute

Priscilla Presley marked the 46th death anniversary of the legendary musician and her late ex-husband Elvis Presley in touching tribute.

The 77-year-old was married to the late King of Rock n Roll for six years after they tied the knot in a Las Vegas ceremony in 1967 after seven years of dating. The two shared one daughter together, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed way in January this year.

Priscilla took to her Twitter on Wednesday, August 16 to pen a touching tribute.

“Today marks th[e] 46th anniversary of Elvis' passing,” she tweeted. “His memory never fades. Thank you to the millions of fans for their continued love. There will never be another Elvis.”

She signed her name off “With love and Peace” and a rose emoji.

The sweet tribute comes weeks after Priscilla settled her case with granddaughter Riley Keough over Elvis’ Graceland estate.

After the passing of Lisa Marie, Priscilla had filed a petition challenging an amendment that put her granddaughter in-charge and removing her and business partner in the will.

In June, the Graceland estate officially went to Riley, while Priscilla had been hired to be an advisor at the estate for a monthly salary.

In a wide-ranging interview with Vanity Fair, Riley broke her silence on the legal dispute. While Priscilla had already spoken about not having a grudge against her granddaughter, this was the first time the Daisy Jones & the Six actress talked about the matter.

Riley said that all grandma wanted was “to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So, it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on.”