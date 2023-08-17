Ellen DeGeneres feels ‘blessed’ with Portia De Rossi, celebrates 15-year of wedding

Ellen DeGeneres when sees Portia De Rossi she counts her blessings twice.



In honour of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary, the former talk show host, 65, shared a heartfelt Instagram tribute to her wife, Portia De Rossi, on Wednesday.

"To my wife of 15 years," DeGeneres wrote. "I fall more in love with you every day. My life is blessed because you’re in it. Happy anniversary."

DeGeneres also provided a sneak peek at the elegant manner in which the couple is commemorating the significant occasion. She published a picture of herself and De Rossi, 50, posing on a yacht's deck with a gorgeous ocean scene in the background. According to a picture Kris Jenner posted on Tuesday, it appears to be the same boat the couple was spotted on.



The 67-year-old star of The Kardashians disclosed via a hashtag that the gang was touring Majorca. “Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” Along with her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, Jenner posted on Instagram, tagging DeGeneres, De Rossi, and others.

DeGeneres responded on the post, "The best. Next time let me know about the matching caftans before we get on the ship."



She was alluding to the cheetah-print ensemble Jenner was rocking in one of her pictures.