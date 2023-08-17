Greta Gerwig reveals Timothée Chalamet's 'Barbie' set visit, regretful comment

Greta Gerwig reveals Timothée Chalamet's regretful response during 'Barbie' set visit.

Greta Gerwig, the acclaimed director behind the upcoming live-action Barbie movie, has unveiled a surprising anecdote involving Timothée Chalamet.

In an interview with Hollywood First Look, Greta Gerwig disclosed that Timothée Chalamet, who visited the set during production, shared a comment expressing his wish to be part of the film's cast.



Gerwig recounted Chalamet's remark, stating, "Timothée did come by the set during production and then said, I should have been in the Barbie movie, And I was like, I know! Why aren't you in this?"

The exchange showcased Chalamet's sense of humor and his apparent desire to be involved in the project.

This revelation comes on the heels of Gerwig's previous interview with CinemaBlend on July 10.

During that discussion, she revealed her efforts to secure cameo appearances for Chalamet and her muse Saoirse Ronan in the film.

Unfortunately, scheduling conflicts prevented both actors from participating.

Regrettably, Timothée Chalamet's desire to appear in Greta Gerwig's Barbie couldn't be realized due to timing constraints.

As production for the movie coincided with Chalamet's commitments to filming Dune: Part Two and Wonka, both set for release at the close of 2023, the actor found himself unable to participate in the Barbie project.



