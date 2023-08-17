Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher caught transformed with fit physique

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons are following in his footsteps.



The youngest son of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Christopher Schwarzenegger, works hard to keep up his father's legendary bodybuilding physique.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old was seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles; he looked a lot smaller than he had a few years before.

Christopher's white T-shirt, navy trousers, and New Balance sneakers made him hardly recognisable. He had a beard and dark blond hair that was styled in a mullet.

In September 2022, the Terminator actor's kid debuted his striking change.

For the time, he appeared for his brother Patrick Schwarzenegger's 29th birthday party in Malibu sporting a grey T-shirt, blue pants, and significantly longer hair.

Since Christopher had previously suffered from weight concerns, his slimmer physique during that event caught people's attention.

He was captured in a shirtless beach shot in 2020 and seemed significantly overweight.

But the next year, his older brother Patrick celebrated his birthday on Instagram and commended him for making a commitment to a healthier way of life.

“Happy birthday C1 @c1lotsoffun,” the Midnight Sun star wrote on a carousel of pics with his sibling.

“Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person. Can’t wait to see what this year brings.”



With his ex-wife Shriver, Arnold has four children: Christopher, Patrick, Katherine, 33, and Christina, 32. As a result of an adulterous connection with his former housekeeper, he is also the father of Joseph Baena.