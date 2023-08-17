Christine McGuinness becomes emotional about living with her ex husband Paddy

Christine McGuinness is opening up about her relationship with her ex-husband Paddy on Tuesday after the pair celebrated his 50th birthday together.



The model, 35, 'spilled the tea' about the amicable former couple who live together in their family home to co-parent their children, Penelope, nine, and twins Felicity and Leo, seven.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she said the family had celebrated TV star Paddy's 50th together, sharing a shot of his birthday cake.

Hitting back at reports she skipped the occasion, she wrote: 'Patrick is my ex, my ex of well over a year (let me just remind you, I did not cause the breakdown of our marriage). I have never spoken about this fully and I will also remind everyone that I am not silenced and will speak/when I choose to.

'I got him a birthday cake, presents and made cards with our children. I done this for our children to celebrate daddy's birthday...

'We spent his 50th at home together and we celebrated separately with his friends on various different holidays over the last few weeks... Trust me, I wish I was still on that holiday.

'Don't believe everything you read. Yours sincerely, just a mum doing the best she can while living with her ex going through a divorce smiling when she wants to cry and juggling the summer holidays.'

Paddy kicked off his 50th birthday in style with a ton of different celebrations.

The comedian, whose milestone birthday was on Monday, gave fans an insight into his fun-filled plans, ditching the idea of a big party to mark the occasion.