Kelly Ripa addresses retirement from Live talk show after 22 years

Kelly Ripa has recently addressed her retirement from Live talk show after 22 years of co-hosting the long-running ABC chatshow with various co-hosts, including her husband Mark Consuelos and Ryan Seacrest.



In a new interview with Purist magazine, Ripa opened up about her plan to not be working at this job for her the rest of her life.

“I do talk about retirement with great interest, but right now I’m very happy, especially working with Mark,' said the 52-year-old.

The All My Children alum shared that her adult children have moved out which is why she and Consuelos get more to “each other as a couple”.

“We talk about vacations and where we want to retire. It’s a really exciting time,” added Ripa.

Reflecting on her youngest child leaving for college last year, the talk show host stated, “I know that there are women out there who dread it, and I was dreading it, and it is so great.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ripa explained how she’s been able to host for so long and stay with the same job over the years.

“I think the risk-averse quality I have is probably the reason I stayed with the same job for so long. Other offers come along, but I like to stick with what I know,” she concluded.