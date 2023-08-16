Bradley Cooper faces 'Jewface' Accusations Over Prosthetic Nose In Leonard Bernstein Movie

Bradley Cooper is getting some heat over facial prosthetics.



In the upcoming biopic, which Cooper also produced, directed, and co-wrote, Cooper plays the great composer Leonard Bernstein. Bernstein, a Jew, passed away in 1990. Although non-Jewish actors have played Jewish characters in the past, Cooper's usage of a prosthetic nose is being criticised online as "Jewface."

"There was no need for Bradley Cooper to add an odd prosthetic nose ... to play Leonard Bernstein," one person tweeted.

"His own nose is longer! And I still would have preferred they at least give Jewish actors a chance to audition before automatically casting someone more famous."

Sarah Silverman, a Jewish comedian, disparaged the "long tradition of non-Jews playing Jews" on an episode of her podcast in 2021, although she later appeared in Cooper's production as Shirley Bernstein.

Once production photos from the movie surfaced in 2022, a number of publications condemned Cooper's prosthesis; however, others denied the claim, pointing out that Cooper is "also not gay" and "a classical composer" like Bernstein; he is also not "an alcoholic singer-songwriter in love with Lady Gaga."

Cooper's strategy was defended by Bernstein's kids in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," they wrote. "We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment" and "his loving embrace of our father’s music."

They continued "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that."





