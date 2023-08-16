Molly-Mae Hague opens up about her post baby body

Molly-Mae Hague is opening up about her post-baby body as she struggles to accept the change.

The former Love Island star, 24, who recently said she is 'finally happy' in size 14 Zara jeans, said she had been made to 'feel rubbish' by the Instagram messages.

In a new YouTube video on Tuesday, she explained how she had been 'trying to put some more effort' into her appearance and had taken up PT sessions.

'I had one message on Instagram where someone said that I looked like I was retaining water in my face and asked "where's the old Molly gone?"', she explained.

'Those kinds of comments don't cut deep when you are feeling confident about yourself.'

Molly-Mae continued: 'But I'm not feeling confident about myself at the moment and that's when they do cut deep.

The mother-of-one, welcomed her daughter Bambi with fiancé Tommy Fury in January, said she felt 'humbled' by the comments.

She added: 'It's actually made me feel a little bit crap, I've been trying to make some effort recently.

'I've had a few humbling experiences this week and it's a bit rubbish when you're actually trying to make some effort.

Molly-Mae took her fans through her day as she made a healthy lunch and explained how she had been getting back into exercise and making better food choices.

'I have been struggling since Bambi has been born to get into swing of exercising again,' the influencer explained.

It comes after Molly-Mae took to her Instagram after previously 'struggling massively' with her body image.