Taylor Swift Psychology course to be taught in Arizona State University: Deets inside

Taylor Swift is now the subject of a new university course at Arizona State University.

The university has announced on their official website the course, titled, Psychology of Taylor Swift – Advanced Topics of Social Psychology. The course “aims to analyse what psychologists can learn from her career” and this will be offered in the fall semester.

According to the website, PhD student Alexandra Wormley, who is teaching the course said, “The course is basically using Taylor Swift as a semester-long example of different phenomena – gossip, relationships, revenge.”

“The class is not a seminar on how much we like or dislike her – we want to be able to learn about psychology,” stated Wormley.

She added that she will take references from Swift’s various albums for teaching this course.

Wormley explained, “Taylor’s sixth album, Reputation, is her comeback after disappearing from the spotlight due to conflicts with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. She enacts her revenge on them – and the broader media landscape – by dropping an incredibly successful album along with a stadium tour.”

“The students know this – but do they know why we like revenge? Do they know how we enact revenge? Social psychology can tell us,” remarked the course incharge.

The news came in after Stanford University announced that they would evaluate Swift’s ‘All Too Well (10 Minute Version) for their course, which will be available in upcoming winter quarter.

The course will see “an in-depth analysis” of the singer-songwriter’s hit song, led by Stanford University alum Nona Hungate.

Meanwhile, New York University’s Clive Davis Institute also began a course that covered “Swift’s evolution as a creative music entrepreneur, the legacy of pop and country songwriters, discourses of youth and girlhood, and the politics of race in contemporary popular music” back in February 2022.