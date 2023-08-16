Saif Ali Khan turns 53: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan pay visit to dad with balloons, cake

Kareena Kapoor also wishes Saif Ali Khan a happy birthday calling him her 'ultimate lover'

Saif Ali Khan has just turned 53 today, on August 16; the actor's children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, pay a special visit to their dad's place, taking along a cake and a bunch of balloons to cheer him up.

Earlier today, the paparazzi spotted Sara and Ibrahim arriving at Saif's Mumbai apartment with a cake and balloons, reported India Today.

The brother-sister duo looked all happy and were in a celebratory mood. The two opted for a casual look and smiled at the camera while entering the home.

The Kedarnath actress wore a simple white coloured ethnic dress. She opted for a no-makeup look when visiting her dad for his birthday.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim was spotted wearing a light gray t-shirt with blue jeans and white sneakers. He completed his look by wearing a cool pair of shades.

Picture credit: India Today

The Vikram Vedha actor's wife, Kareena Kapoor also dedicated a special post on the occasion of his 53rd birthday. She shared a poolside picture of them from their romantic trips and wrote a love note for him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote: "He chose the picture I could post on Instagram... even though he's in front of me smiling away... and why not? It's his birthday... May you always be this relaxed my jaaaan..."

"Happy Birthday to my ultimate lover... There truly is no one like you... Kind, generous, crazy... ok I can go on writing all day... but gotta go eat cake", she concluded.