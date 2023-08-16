Asha Bhosle reveals she had to 'crave for identity' because of sister Lata Mangheskar

Asha Bhosle never wanted to be a playback singer at all

Asha Bhosle recently revealed that due to the popularity of her sister Lata Mangheskar, she had to carve her identity to stand out in the industry.

While talking to ETimes, Bhosle recalled figuring out ways to survive in the industry in comparison to her extremely talented singer, Mangheskar.

She said, "Nobody would have given me work if I had sung like her." Therefore, she understood at the beginning of her career that she had to start experimenting with singing songs in different styles. She even started modulating her voice.

The Rangeela Re singer knew that her voice was different from the Naam Gum Jayega singer's. She made her voice sharper, as she knew if she sang in her sister's style, it wouldn't work out for her.

The 89-year-old singer recalled listening to English songs to help learn vocal modulation. "I would understand things like vibrating my voice and hitting straight notes", she revealed.

Pinkvilla also reported that Asha Bhosle once said in an interview that she never wanted to be a singer, it was due to bad circumstances and difficult situations that she had to pick up singing as profession. But she did quite well and is one of the most loved singers in Bollywood.