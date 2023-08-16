Snapchat AI's strange story leaves users scratching their heads

The Snapchat app icon is displayed on a phone screen. — AFP/File

A bizarre Snapchat story about a purported "wall or ceiling" updated by Snapchat's AI left users extremely worried raising fears that the chatbot may not acquire consciousness.

Later it was determined that a brief outage — which has already been resolved — caused the AI post.

The enormous rise in interest in artificial intelligence (AI) over the past year has caused serious global concern. AI has long been creeping in people's thoughts thanks to products like Siri, Alexa, and Cortana as well as notable appearances in films like the Terminator franchise.

Now that tools like ChatGPT are available, there is concern that AI could grow extremely powerful or be used unethically, as highlighted by several tech experts and Hollywood writers who have partially responded to this by striking, as some fear that studios may decide to use AI to generate stories.

Additionally, AI was integrated into Snapchat early this year, making it accessible for communication, shown at the top of everyone's chat stream.

However, when Snapchat users noticed the AI submitted its first story today, something strange happened. It was difficult to discern if it was a video of a wall or ceiling. Users naturally started to wonder what the AI was doing as it had never done this before, but it started to ignore them, which was something it had never done before.



Others began to get boilerplate replies from the AI that said it "doesn't understand" or had "experienced a technical issue." The Snapchat Story was erased by the AI after over an hour of bewilderment.

Users of Snapchat turned to other social media sites to express their worry and even dread over this. According to some theories, AI has advanced, gaining greater consciousness.