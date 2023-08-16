Prince William, Kate Middleton reacts to Margot Robbie’s dig on Prince Harry

Margot Robbie made a great remark about Prince Harry during her BAFTA speech in 2020, which caused the audience to erupt in laughter madly.



The video has been resurfaced, with Prince William and Kate Middleton's reacting to it. Three years ago, Margot appeared on stage to accept an honor on Brad Pitt's behalf. She introduced herself by stating that she was in charge of presenting the actor with his Best Supporting Actor award for his part in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood because he was unable to attend the ceremony due to "family obligations".

There were other jokes made during the address, but one in particular about the Duke of Sussex, who is now 38, made the audience laugh. The remark in question was in reference to his choice to leave the royal family and move to California with his wife Meghan Markle.

Margot, who now stars in the blockbuster film Barbie, jibed while hosting the trophy. "He says that he's going to name this Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine!" she exclaimed.

Cameras panned in on William and Kate's reaction in the front row as the entire room burst out laughing. The two naturally appeared unflappable and accepted everything with humor, laughing along with the audience.

After being shared on TikTok, the video has now become popular once more. Since then, the video has received over 70,000 likes, many of which have praised Prince and Princess of Wales for their composed response to the joke. The two were described as "good sports" by one user, and "Kate's enjoyment of that did not need to be faked," as per another.