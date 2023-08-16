Dean Gaffney feels ‘completely floored’ after his mother death

Dean Gaffney of EastEnders has opened up about a terrible family tragedy, saying he is experiencing agony unlike anything he has 'ever encountered' in his life.



Gaffney, 45, who plays Robbie Jackson in the long-running BBC serial, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute, saying he is 'totally devastated' by a death.

He claimed he was 'simply crushed' after his 'lovely selfless mother' Marian died at the age of 69, posting a photo of her.

Gaffney also revealed that he was the one who discovered her body, which gave him solace.

He urged others to express their feelings to loved ones and to enjoy their company while they could.

“I was, am and always will be a mummy’s boy so this news has completely floored me,” he wrote.

“I spoke to her every day and in some ways I’m glad I’m the one that found her asleep.”

Gaffney, who said he would have many ‘amazing memories’ together, continued: “Whilst I understand the circle of life means everyone will feel this pain at some point in their lives, life can be very cruel at times, 69 is no age.”

“To know I will never be able to physically see or speak to her ever again is beyond any pain I’ve ever experienced in my life.”

“We all tell our parents and loved ones we love them flippantly at the end of a phone call but please tell them you actually really love them… put down that phone when you’re with them, as my mums only criticism of me was that I would be on my phone when in her company. Life really does change from one minute to the next.”



The actor added: “I truly love you Mum, you don’t only hold a special place in my heart, you are my heart.”

“For anyone that knew her, I don’t need to remind you of who my mum was as a person for others that don’t, she was the most amazing selfless, caring, generous soul to ever walk the earth.”

He concluded his heartfelt homage saying: “Mum, I truly love you.”

Many of actor’s former co-stars and friends also share their condolences on this hearty loss.