Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have ‘no drama’ despite rumours of marital woes

Ben Affleck is happy in life with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, despite being in the middle of marital troubles.

Per an insider cited by People Magazine, the Air director is “happy and thriving” as he turned 51 on Tuesday, August 15.

“He’s definitely staying healthy,” the insider told the outlet. “When everything is going well in his life, he’s quiet and content. No drama.”

Affleck and Lopez rekindled their romance a decade later in 2022 after they both got out of their long-time marriages. They got engaged once again and tied the knot in the July of the same year in a Las Vegas wedding ceremony.

The duo was first linked in 2002 as the pair sparked a romance and even got engaged. However, the pair broke things of two years later.

Affleck shares three children together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Marital woes between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Affleck and Lopez were in rumours of marital woes swirling when in May, an insider told Heat Magazine that the Gone Girl actor is “burnt out” and just needs to have his own space as managing their blended family and work is becoming hectic for him.

“Ben’s been a real trooper in taking J.Lo’s orders for so long, but there was always going to be a point where he'd snap and insist on having his own space,” the insider said.

Moreover, reports also claimed that The Shotgun Wedding star is “still giving this marriage everything she’s got,” but she made the Batman actor sign a prenup to avoid any more arguments.