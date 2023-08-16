Jennifer Lopez celebrates ‘wonderful life’ in sweet birthday tribute for Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is enjoying a ‘wonderful life’ as she marked her husband Ben Affleck’s 51st birthday on Tuesday, August 15.

The On The Floor singer, 54, took to her Instagram to share a video clip of the pair singing along to Sam Cooke’s (What A) Wonderful World in the car.

The duo was dressed in a casuals, with JLo wearing a white vest with what appears to be over jeans, and seemed in minimal makeup with her hair let loose, blowing with the wind.

Meanwhile, the Gone Girl actor donned a white, short-sleeved T-shirt, showing off his strong biceps as he drove head.

The JLo Beauty owner wrote in the caption, “Dear Ben … Happy Birthday. I love you!”

Earlier this month, the Air director marked his wife’s birthday with a surprise birthday party, which was attended by close family members and friends.

The Hollywood diva spilled the details of the party via Instagram, “Ben hosted it at our new house with our closest family and friends.”

“All the kids were there,” she said of the couple’s blended brood, adding, “It was a gorgeous day full of sunshine and perfect for a pool party!!”

Affleck shares children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, together with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

