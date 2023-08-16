 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Entertainment

Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spotted together at London hotel

By Web Desk
August 16, 2023
Tom Brady and Irina Shayks cozy london retreat.
Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk indulged in a whirlwind 48-hour escapade in London over the weekend. 

The couple, whose relationship became public knowledge last month following a cozy sleepover at Brady's residence, chose the lavish backdrop of The Twenty Two hotel in London's prestigious Mayfair district for their intimate retreat.

Sunday and Monday saw the high-profile duo cocooned within the five-star hotel's luxurious confines, providing them with a private haven to nurture their newfound connection. 

Despite their discreet stay, Brady and Shayk were spotted separately as they left the hotel. 

Tom Brady and Irina Shayks enjoy 48-hour rendezvous.
The NFL icon sported a a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, as he exited the establishment via a side entrance at 7:20 am on Tuesday. He then proceeded to catch a flight out of London.

Shortly before Brady's departure, Irina Shayk was seen leaving the hotel via a different side entrance, bidding farewell to their romantic getaway. 

Tom had arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning, checking into The Twenty Two hotel at 2 am after a journey from Birmingham to London the night before. 

Shayk was seen departing from the hotel's front entrance at 9:30 am on Monday, only to return once again at 11:15 am, adding an air of intrigue to her comings and goings.

The couple's budding romance came into the limelight not long ago, as they were photographed cozying up in a car following a night spent together. 