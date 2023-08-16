Tom Brady and Irina Shayk spotted together at London hotel

Tom Brady and supermodel Irina Shayk indulged in a whirlwind 48-hour escapade in London over the weekend.
The couple, whose relationship became public knowledge last month following a cozy sleepover at Brady's residence, chose the lavish backdrop of The Twenty Two hotel in London's prestigious Mayfair district for their intimate retreat.
Sunday and Monday saw the high-profile duo cocooned within the five-star hotel's luxurious confines, providing them with a private haven to nurture their newfound connection.
Despite their discreet stay, Brady and Shayk were spotted separately as they left the hotel.
The NFL icon sported a a black hoodie, jeans, and sneakers, as he exited the establishment via a side entrance at 7:20 am on Tuesday. He then proceeded to catch a flight out of London.
Shortly before Brady's departure, Irina Shayk was seen leaving the hotel via a different side entrance, bidding farewell to their romantic getaway.
Tom had arrived in the early hours of Sunday morning, checking into The Twenty Two hotel at 2 am after a journey from Birmingham to London the night before.
Shayk was seen departing from the hotel's front entrance at 9:30 am on Monday, only to return once again at 11:15 am, adding an air of intrigue to her comings and goings.
The couple's budding romance came into the limelight not long ago, as they were photographed cozying up in a car following a night spent together.
