J-pop artist Shinjiro Atae reveals AAA bandmates' reaction to his coming out

Shinjiro Atae came out as gay during a concert last month

Shinjiro Atae turned the Japanese pop world upside down following an explosive revelation last month.

The 34-year-old singer became one of the first J-Pop idols to come out as gay in public, and that too during one of his concerts at the end of July.

In a new interview with Teen Vogue, the AAA band member reflected on his decision and its aftermath.

After knowing about his sexual orientation since “I was a kid,” Atae revealed he came out for the first time to “one of my best friends” five years ago.

Two and a half years later, he found the courage to be honest with his mother.

“When I signed with my former management company, I was only 14. I was 16 when I debuted as part of AAA in 2005. I just wanted to be a pop star and I wanted to be famous; I didn’t have time to accept myself, or learn what LGBTQ+ meant,” he told the publication.

“I always thought that I was wrong, that I was the only one who was gay. I felt pressure to debut and to make it as an idol. That’s where my mind was focused. On my dreams.”

Even after finding the courage to come out in front of the world, Atae’s challenges are not over.

He shared that keeping the secret for 34 years of his life encumbered him with a tension he is still trying to let go of.

Rest assured, the singer has a support system in his band members, Atae revealed, as well as his mother who “just flew out to me here in L.A. for my mental health.”

“This is all new to me, I’m not used to it; I don’t feel ‘out’ out. I might have come out, but I haven’t arrived yet,” he claimed.