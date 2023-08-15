Rachel Bilson explains why she left Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show early

Rachel Bilson has recently opened up on how her daughter got “so mad” for leaving Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show early.



Speaking on latest episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas, the O.C. alum shared that her eight-year-old daughter Briar Rose and some of her friends left early from the concert in Los Angeles.

“We left early because Briar's friend Aria danced her ass off to I Knew You Were Trouble, she was feeling it, and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out,” said the 41-year-old.

Bilson continued, “Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute.”

However, the Hart of Dixie star mentioned, “Briar wanted to stay until the end, but her two friends were just done.”

“So, we left early. Briar was so mad about that. She was so mad,” added Bilson.

Meanwhile, the actress disclosed that when Rose went to visit her family, her stepfather and brother teased her asking if she had “stayed until the final bow”.

“Briar was like, 'I wanted to!' I was like, 'You guys, cut it out, please stop talking about it!’” recalled Bilson.

Reflecting on Swift’s show, the actress stated, “It was a really cool experience except that it was Briar's first concert and I'm like, 'Where do you go from here?’”

“For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad,” she remarked.

Gushing over the singer, Bilson added, “It's one woman, she's really talented and she does it and like, look at what she's done.”

To note, Bilson shares her daughter Rose with ex Hayden Christensen.