Kate Middleton parties with William's alleged 'mistress' Rose Hanbury amid rift rumours

Kate Middleton has seemingly teased her husband Prince William as she reportedly enjoyed music with the future king's alleged love interest Rose Hanbury at Norfolk this weekend.

Social media was abuzz with rumours about William's connection to Hanbury in 2019 as some claimed the pair's relationship was more than friendly. Several viral photos of William and Rose's alleged affair were also making rounds on internet, irking Princess Kate.

Hanbury also made headlines due to her alleged affair with William during King Charles III's coronation in May as the British socialite attended the ceremony with her husband being the lord-in-waiting to the King.



In a recent surprising move, the Princes of Wales secretly went to upper-class 24-hour music festival at Norfolk with Hanbury and had fun while spending some time together in absence of William.

It seems to be a befitting response to William's stunt as the Prince, in June, was seen dancing the night away at Camden nightclub KOKO with friends.

Now, his sweet wife Princess Kate has gotten in on the fun to leave her husband in the same situation she had to go through this Summer.



The Princess of Wales was reportedly dining with her Norfolk neighbours, the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley, David and Rose, at their Palladian stately home, Houghton Hall.

After dinner, Kate was asked by a guest to go to the festival. "Catherine was nervous about the idea, but, after much discussion with her protection officers, she went with lots of security. William wasn't there," a source told the Daily Mail.

Kate, who's not known to have previously attended a festival, does like to dance. It's not clear why William didn't join his wife.

While discussing the relationship dynamics of William and Kate, royal expert Tom Quinn claimed: "It's not a perfect marriage," adding the couple have "terrific rows". The expert ended saying "it's always kept under control."



Royal fans and experts, despite all the gossips, believe that William will never ditch his sweet wife as he loves her the most even after all the rumours and speculations regarding their relationship.