Anil Kapoor's evergreen film 'Ram Lakhan' to get a remake?

'Ram Lakhan' released in 1989 featuring Anil Kapoor with Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor's 1989 film Ram Lakhan might get a remake, as per the confirmation of director Subhash Ghai.

In an exclusive interview with India Today, Ghai updated fans about the possible remake of Ram Lakhan. He confirmed that he had a subject in mind, and he has submitted it to Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

"I am producing a lot of sequels. For ‘Ram Lakhan’ I have given the subject to Karan Johar, Dharma. They are trying to cast two actors for the remake."

Earlier in February, rumours emerged on social media stating that a Ram Lakhan remake or sequel is in the works and that Anil may team up with Jackie Shroff to play the titular role.

The Pardes director further revealed: "I am trying to make a sequel for them. I will make them on my terms. We have got a lot of offers. I won’t be compromising on my creative instinct for these sequels."

Previously, Rohit Shetty was supposed to direct the film. However, he claimed that no two actors are willing to join hands for the project due to multiple insecurities.

Ghai confirmed Rohit's claims and said: "Earlier, actors and makers would believe a lot in building relationships and respect. They would make adjustments. Today, one actor doesn’t attend another actor’s premiere, fearing the other person will get footage and why should they promote the other? Or if they come, they get a picture clicked and leave."

"When we did premieres, the entire industry would come and assemble. Be it my films or Yash Ji or Raj Kapoor Saab, because we would consider it as our own. Everyone would come, even the ones who didn’t get along would come. Today, the scenario has changed. But this is the change. Today, people are more invested in their own and not as a community", added the ace filmmaker.

Subhash Ghai is one of the most prominent names among the ace directors of Bollywood. He made many big films, namely Khal Nayak, Hero, Pardes, Kaanchi, Taal and many more.