Jessica Chastain offers sequel idea for ‘The Help’ movie

Jessica Chastain has recently offered unsolicited sequel idea for The Help movie.



While discussing what she would like to see in the sequel, Jessica said that she wanted to reprise her role of Celia Foote and Octavia Spencer’s Minny Jackson character in the movie.

“You know who I think about all the time, and I just wish I could play her [again]? Celia Foote. I just want to do something, Celia and Minny, and see what happened,” stated Jessica on EW’s The Awardist podcast.

In 2011, Tate Taylor’s movie was based on the book by Kathryn Stockett who showcases a young white journalist writing a book from two Black maids’ eyes and the racism they experience working for white families.

Reflecting on her character, Jessica mentioned, “You know the characters ended up living together and raising the baby together, they were best friends. How amazing would that film be? I loved her, and I got to be a bit silly.”

It is pertinent to mention that Octavia earned Supporting Actress Oscar in 2012 for her role of Minny Jackson in the movie while Jessica was nominated in the category.

Jessica noted, “A lot of my characters I feel like I got to experience a lot. Celia, it was such a deep dive for me. I really threw on that character, and I didn’t really get to mine that much material because I was a supporting part of that story.”

“That’s a character I wish I could revisit,” she added.