Abhishek Bachchan opens up about his character in 'Ghoomer': 'He's very bitter, nasty'

'Ghoomer' is set to release on August 18

Abhishek Bachchan has spilled the beans about his character in the upcoming film Ghoomer.

Abhishek, who is all set to portray the role of successful cricketer Padam Singh also known as Paddy, has revealed that his character is very bitter and nasty.

While talking to Pinkvilla, the Dasvi actor added: "This film has kind of evolved with time. Balki had discussed a concept with me which was slightly different from the eventual concept of Ghoomer."

"I mean we knew the basic storyline but I think the great hook for me was the character. I like the certain contradiction in Paddy. I always looked at Paddy as the most sensitive emotional person in the film."

He continued: "It was kind of just that his way of demonstrating that is the complete opposite and that was kind of brief Balki had for me and I enjoyed that because you don't really get a character who thinks one thing but his way of displaying it is in a complete contrarian way so I really enjoyed the fact that he has got that venomous tongue, he's very bitter, nasty and not a pleasant person but these are all coming from a deep-rooted love for what he does."

Ghoomer was premiered at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, where it received a standing ovation. The movie features Abhishek Bachchan, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in significant roles.

