Hrithik Roshan drops first motion poster of 'Fighter' featuring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor

'Fighter' is set to release on the same date as of 'Pathaan' on January 25

On the 77th Independence Day of India, Hrithik Roshan shared the first ever motion poster of his highly anticipated patriotic film Fighter, which also features Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in vital roles.

The official motion poster that came out today showed a glimpse of the three stars dressed as Indian Air Force pilots. The three of them posed for the camera in a classy way while holding their helmets and wearing super cool shades.

Hrithik shared the small snippet on his Instagram handle with a caption that also unveiled the release date of Fighter: "#SpiritOfFighter Vande Mataram! See you in the theatres on the eve of India's 75th Republic Day. Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024."

The motion poster introduced the character of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil along with a rendition of Vande Mataram playing in the background.

Film Fighter is also directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously made Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan. The makers have planned to release Fighter on the same date as they released Pathaan .i.e. on January 25.

