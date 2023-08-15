Drake spotted with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson after successful concert

Drake was spotted with Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson at the star-studded party after his successful concert.

The Laugh Now Cry singer made sure to turn heads with his grand entrance at his It's All A Blur Tour afterparty at Bird Street Club in West Hollywood.

Following his concert in Inglewood, California on Sunday night the 36-year-old God's Plan hitmaker changed into an oversized, black button-down and baggy leather cargo pants.

The rapper put on a stylish display by teaming the all-black ensemble with a pair of chunky, fuzzy tan boots. The five-time Grammy winner also sported chic glasses with a rectangular, silver frame.

To celebrate his latest stop on his ongoing tour, the singer-songwriter was joined by NBA star Tristan Thompson and many other A-list guests — including supermodel Winnie Harlow — at his star-studded bash.

This comes after Kim Kardashian was at his show along with her younger half-sister Kendall Jenner and the model's beau Bad Bunny.

After attending Drake and 21 Savage's concert Thompson was seen leaving the party solo.

For the festivities, the current free agent, 32, jazzed up his otherwise casual ensemble featuring a casual white top and distressed denim jeans with a brown button-down.



