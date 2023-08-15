Here’s how Jennifer Lopez is living her life to the ‘fullest’

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez is living her life to the fullest from shopping to mesmerising holiday goers in Italy.

The Marry Me actress returned back to the States following a trip to Europe, including time in Positano and Capri, Italy.

On Sunday afternoon, Jennifer was seen shopping in New York City with sister Lynda Lopez, her manager Benny Medina and a friend.

The group first enjoyed lunch at Sadelle's before heading to shop at What Comes Around Goes Around, Gucci, and then Ralph Lauren.

The singer/actress, 54, was looking spectacular in a maroon and cream-coloured mini dress, adding flip flops and a tiny handbag.

To make her fans believe and motivated that anyone can look as hot in her 50’s showcased her toned legs in the thigh-grazing number.

To complete her whistles look she wore several necklaces, large hoop earrings, and statement sunglasses.

The star arrived back in the States on Saturday - at JFK Airport in New York City.

For the unversed Jennifer’s outing comes after she delighted holiday goers in Italy by giving them an extra special treat after dinner with her live performance at a restaurant in Capri.

The On The Floor hitmaker danced around and sang some of her hit songs well into the early hours while having fun in the city.

At one point the superstar was seen playing tambourine as the dancefloor filled with people, before taking up the microphone and belting some tunes.

The multi-hyphenate appeared to be in Italy on a working vacation promoting her Delola brand cocktails.

She launched the company in April, amid some controversy, after having been a non-drinker for quite some time