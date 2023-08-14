Taylor Swift wins hearts of local food banks with her philanthropic work: Deets inside

Taylor Swift has recently won the hearts of local food banks after she made hefty donations to local food pantries and banks across the United States.



Speaking to Insider, Chief philanthropy officer Shobana Gubbi revealed that Second Harvest of Silicon Valley, a food bank primarily serving San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, received a huge donation from Swift on July 28,

“We are so grateful to Taylor for using her platform for good and for supporting food banks across the country during her Eras tour,” said Gubbi in an email interview to the outlet.

Gushing over Taylor, Gubbi continued, “Here in Silicon Valley, where the level of need has risen again to peak pandemic levels, Taylor’s generous donation will assist in our ongoing efforts to provide nutritious food.”

Gubbi further said, “Pre-pandemic, Second Harvest served about 250,000 per month. Now, they serve about 500,000 a month, and nearly one out of six people in Silicon Valley need food assistance.”

Since inflation impacted food prices and layoffs, Silicon Valley reportedly increased the pressure on food banks in the area.

Therefore, Gubbi stated, “When we have supporters of Second Harvest like Taylor, the biggest impact is raising awareness. This is a solvable problem. We can end hunger.”

It is pertinent to mention that Second Harvest isn’t the only food bank Swift made her donations to.

The singer also donated to the Arizona Food Bank Network, Seattle's Food Lifeline, and Three Square Food Bank, according to CNN.