Why Meghan Markle wears stress patch?: Health expert reveals new details

New shocking details about Meghan Markle's stress patch have been shared by an health expert who claimed it's set to have 'ripple effect on her relationship' with Prince Harry.

Meghan, who has faced number of setbacks in last few months, appeared wearing the patch while she was out walking with a bodyguard near her home in Montecito this week.

Harry's wife's wellness disc not only reduces personal stress but also any underlying emotional concerns, according to the expert.



Former mental health therapist Alicia Ortega, in conversation with The Mirror, has revealed: "If these patches, whether through genuine physiological effects or the power of belief, help individuals manage their stress or emotions better, that can have a ripple effect on their relationships. Less personal stress can lead to more harmonious interactions, better understanding, and increased patience with a partner."

"If someone's solely relying on a patch without addressing underlying mental or emotional concerns, that might be a recipe for merely masking deeper issues," she added.



Meghan and Harry, who have been making headlines for months about their relationship amid snubs from Spotify and backlash from Americans, broke their silence amid false split rumours and reports that they were "stepping away" from one another to work on solo projects.

King Charles III's younger son Harry is reportedly heading to Africa to shoot a Netflix documentary, while Meghan Markle is due to stay behind and work on her own projects.

