Powerful blast rocks Afghanistan hotel, leaving 3 dead, 7 injured

Taliban security forces arrive at the site of an attack at Shahr-e-naw which is one of main commercial areas in Kabul on December 12, 2022. — AFP/File

A powerful explosion at a hotel in Khost province, Afghanistan, near the Pakistan border, claimed the lives of at least three individuals and left seven others injured on Monday.

The incident has ignited concerns about the ongoing conflicts between the Taliban and Daesh in the region.

According to the Khost media office, the victims of the explosion were from Pakistan's Waziristan border region, an area known for its history of militant activities. Despite the gravity of the situation, Pakistan's foreign office has not yet issued an official statement.

Within Afghanistan, the Taliban-run administration grapples with an insurgency perpetrated by Islamic State militants, resulting in deadly attacks targeting both civilians and security forces. Simultaneously, Pakistan contends with escalating violence by its own Taliban militants, which underscores apprehensions about Afghanistan's role in curbing cross-border militancy.

The Taliban's strategic focus on achieving internal stability has prompted operations against Islamic State cells. However, following the withdrawal of foreign troops in 2021, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence, leading to more than 1,000 reported civilian casualties as documented by the United Nations. This recent explosion further amplifies the regional instability, as Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries grapple with the intricate challenges posed by militant factions.

This event serves as a stark reminder of the persisting security concerns and underscores the complexities that Afghanistan and its neighbouring nations continue to face in their efforts to maintain peace and stability.